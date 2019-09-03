XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/09/2019 - 15:31 BST

Manchester United Line Up New Contracts For Academy Talents

 




Manchester United are lining up new contract offers for a number of their academy stars other than just Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood's representatives have opened talks over a new deal with Manchester United and the player is in line to receive improved terms.  


 



Manchester United are prepared to offer him a £25,000-a-week deal, but he is not the only youngster who is set to receive a new contract from the Premier League giants.

According to The Athletic, Angel Gomes, who is out of contract in the summer, is also set to be offered a new long term deal by the Red Devils.
 

Embed from Getty Images


James Garner, Tahith Chong, Brandon Williams and Ethan Laird have also been identified as youngsters who will receive improved terms over the next few months.



Despite a difficult start to the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to stick to his plan to rebuild Manchester United with a core of young British talent.

The Manchester United manager remains committed to providing young players with opportunities to impress in the coming months.
 


The club are set to back the manager in his quest to rebuild the club and will offer new deals to a host of young talents.   
 