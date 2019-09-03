Marcelo Bielsa Opened My Eyes – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has opened up on how Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa helped him improve as a player and admits he is delighted to have worked with him.



Roofe scored 14 goals for Leeds in the Championship last season and led them to the playoff semi-final of the league, which they lost to Frank Lampard's Derby County.













The 26-year-old, after being an instrumental figure in the Yorkshire-based club's push for Premier League promotion last season, left them for Belgian side Anderlecht for a fee in the region of £7m this summer, despite Bielsa wanting him to stay.



Although he left the Peacocks against the Argentine tactician's wishes, Roofe remains grateful to him and believes the Leeds head coach opened his eyes to the way football can be played.





The striker is delighted to have learnt more about football from Bielsa, while also being glad that he got the opportunity to work under the one who is nicknamed El Loco.







"I learned a lot. He opened my eyes to the way football can be played", Roofe told Eleven Sports in Belgium.



"On and off the pitch as well, you learn a lot from him. It is like school. Like going back to school but in a football sense.





"He gave me new ideas of how to play the game and also gave me consistent game time to be able to do that and show what I can do.



"Every day was different. I would be going home back to my family telling them a new story, but it is good.



"I'm glad I was able to work with him."



Roofe is currently sidelined with an ankle injury that he suffered during pre-season with Leeds and will be hoping to hit the ground running for Anderlecht when he returns to full fitness.

