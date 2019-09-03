Rangers Confirm Ryan Kent Arrival, Permanent Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have completed the signing of Ryan Kent from Liverpool on a permanent transfer.



Kent spent last season on loan at Rangers and made a big impression, with the winger being earmarked as one of Steven Gerrard's top targets for the transfer window.













The Gers have now landed Kent just before the closure of the summer transfer window and he has put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Ibrox.



Liverpool are thought to be banking a fee of £7m for Kent and will also hold a sell-on clause.



Rangers announced: "Rangers are delighted to confirm the return of Ryan Kent to the club on a permanent basis from Liverpool Football Club for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.







"The winger has signed a four-year-deal with the Gers after spending the 2018/19 season on loan at Ibrox."



Kent will be looking to quickly pick up where he left off for Rangers last season and could make his debut after the international break when the Gers entertain Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.



The 22-year-old was voted the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year last term, while he was also included in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

