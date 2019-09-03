Sheffield United Don’t Look Out of Place In Premier League – Former Blades Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sheffield United manager Dave Bassett believes there is not much of a difference between the Blades and other teams in the bottom half of the Premier League table.



On their return to the Premier League, the Yorkshire side have made a positive start to their season and have earned five points from their opening four league games.













They grabbed the headlines on Saturday when they earned a point from a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and shocked many with their performance.



Bassett has insisted that Sheffield United are looking like a solid team and stressed that they are not miles worse than some of the other sides in the lower rungs of the Premier League.





He believes the Chelsea draw will give the players in the squad more confidence as Chris Wilder's men will finally start believing that they are good enough to compete in the top tier of English football.







“To me, the team looks in fine fettle”, the former Sheffield United manager told The Athletic.



“Chris will be happy with the start, even if they could have also got a point from Leicester [who beat United 2-1 at Bramall Lane].





“They have already shown there is nothing to be frightened of in the Premier League.



"I look at the Norwiches, Southamptons, Palaces and so on, and it is not like these teams are miles better or anything like that.



“The great thing about Saturday is the confidence it will give the players. This is not the best Chelsea team by a long way.



“But playing like they did and getting something from Stamford Bridge should do wonders for their belief.”



Sheffield United will return from the international break with a home game against Southampton at Bramall Lane, from which they will look to pick up a precious three points.

