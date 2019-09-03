XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/09/2019 - 14:48 BST

Southampton Loanee Lifts Lid On Reason For Switch Away From St Mary’s

 




Wesley Hoedt is keen to prove his mettle again and play regular football after he joined Antwerp from Southampton on a season-long loan deal on deadline day.

Hoedt spent the second half of last season on loan at Celta Vigo and has not been part of Southampton’s plans going forward once he returned to the club in the summer.  


 



Antwerp have signed him on loan until the end of the season and also have an option to purchase him if the Dutchman manages to impress over the course of the campaign.

Hoedt admits that his primary motivation to move to Belgium with Antwerp is to play regular football again and believes he will fit in well at his new club.
 

Embed from Getty Images


The Dutchman is desperate to show his talent again and play week-in-week-out following his struggles at Southampton.



Hoedt was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: “Antwerp came to me.

“I didn’t play for a while and that was one of the main reasons for me to sign here. I must go to play.
 


“This is an ambitious club and that fits me well. I want to show what I can do again.”

The defender admits that Ralph Hasenhuttl made it clear last season that he was not part of Southampton's plans.

“I was in Southampton’s starting eleven last season and played the first 13 games.

“Then came another manager who made it clear that I no longer appeared in his plans.”   
 