XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/09/2019 - 20:16 BST

When Newcastle United Wanted Me There Was Little To Talk About – Magpies Summer Arrival

 




Emil Krafth has conceded that there was little to talk about when Newcastle United showed an interest in him this summer as he always wanted to play in the Premier League.

Newcastle completed a deal to sign the Swedish right-back from French outfit SC Amiens on Premier League deadline day just ahead of the start of the new season.  


 



The 25-year-old has started three of Newcastle’s four Premier League games and has also featured in the EFL Cup for Steve Bruce’s side at the start of the campaign.

The defender admits that he had little to think about when Newcastle came in for him in the summer as always dreamt about playing in the top tier of English football.
 

Embed from Getty Images


“The Premier League has always been a dream”, the Newcastle new boy told Swedish outlet Fotballskanalen.



“And now when the opportunity came, there was nothing to talk about.”

Krafth revealed that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce watched him during pre-season and that is when he became aware that the club wanted to sign him in the summer.
 


“That’s when I found about their interest.

“Then Newcastle placed a bid and the negotiations went on for a while before it became clear.”

Krafth will hope to retain his place in the team once Newcastle emerge from the international break with an away trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool.   
 