When Newcastle United Wanted Me There Was Little To Talk About – Magpies Summer Arrival

Emil Krafth has conceded that there was little to talk about when Newcastle United showed an interest in him this summer as he always wanted to play in the Premier League.



Newcastle completed a deal to sign the Swedish right-back from French outfit SC Amiens on Premier League deadline day just ahead of the start of the new season.













The 25-year-old has started three of Newcastle’s four Premier League games and has also featured in the EFL Cup for Steve Bruce’s side at the start of the campaign.



The defender admits that he had little to think about when Newcastle came in for him in the summer as always dreamt about playing in the top tier of English football.





“The Premier League has always been a dream”, the Newcastle new boy told Swedish outlet Fotballskanalen.







“And now when the opportunity came, there was nothing to talk about.”



Krafth revealed that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce watched him during pre-season and that is when he became aware that the club wanted to sign him in the summer.





“That’s when I found about their interest.



“Then Newcastle placed a bid and the negotiations went on for a while before it became clear.”



Krafth will hope to retain his place in the team once Newcastle emerge from the international break with an away trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

