Arsenal Tried And Failed With Move For 19-Year-Old Brazilian

Real Madrid rejected an approach from Arsenal for Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior during the summer transfer window.



The Spanish giants snapped up the young winger from Flamengo last year for a €45m fee, but he has so far failed to light up the Santiago Bernabeu.













He had a difficult first season at Real Madrid and the 19-year-old winger was unsure about his future at Real Madrid during the just concluded summer transfer window.



According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Arsenal were one of the clubs who approached Real Madrid to assess the possibility of signing Vinicius in the summer.





They contacted Real Madrid via director of football Edu, but Los Blancos made it clear that they had no interest in letting the Brazilian go.







Paris Saint-Germain also got in touch for the teenage winger, but were given the same answer by Real Madrid as Arsenal.



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has assured the young winger that he has a future at Real Madrid and stressed the importance of keeping him at the club.





Vinicius started the first league game of the season and made appearances from the bench in the other two.

