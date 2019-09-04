XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/09/2019 - 16:57 BST

Arsenal Tried And Failed With Move For 19-Year-Old Brazilian

 




Real Madrid rejected an approach from Arsenal for Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish giants snapped up the young winger from Flamengo last year for a €45m fee, but he has so far failed to light up the Santiago Bernabeu.  


 



He had a difficult first season at Real Madrid and the 19-year-old winger was unsure about his future at Real Madrid during the just concluded summer transfer window.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Arsenal were one of the clubs who approached Real Madrid to assess the possibility of signing Vinicius in the summer.
 

Embed from Getty Images


They contacted Real Madrid via director of football Edu, but Los Blancos made it clear that they had no interest in letting the Brazilian go.



Paris Saint-Germain also got in touch for the teenage winger, but were given the same answer by Real Madrid as Arsenal.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has assured the young winger that he has a future at Real Madrid and stressed the importance of keeping him at the club.
 


Vinicius started the first league game of the season and made appearances from the bench in the other two.   
 