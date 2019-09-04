Bayern Munich Did Not Make Serious Push To Land Liverpool and Man City Target Kai Havertz

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich did not make a serious attempt to sign Liverpool and Manchester City monitored talent Kai Havertz this summer.



The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is the talk of German football at the moment and is most likely to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the current season.













Bayern Munich hold an interest in the emerging star, but the player has vehemently denied agreeing any deal to join the German champions next summer.



According to The Athletic, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and the club's chief scout Marco Neppe met the player and sold their vision to him and his camp.





But when push came to shove, the German champions did not make a serious attempt to sign him this summer.







Bayern Munich remain interested in Havertz but are aware that it could take more than €100m before they can sign him at the end of next season.



They are also likely to face serious competition as Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all interested in the German playmaker.





Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been monitoring Havertz’s development and Leverkusen could bag a whopping fee for him next summer.

