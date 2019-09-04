Bundesliga Giants Mulled Then Opted Against Signing Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga giants Schalke abandoned their pursuit of Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac in the summer due to financial reasons.



The full-back spent six years at Schalke before leaving the club on a free transfer to join Arsenal in the summer of 2017.













Kolasinac is yet to establish himself as a certain starter in the Arsenal squad and has featured in two of their four Premier League games since the start of the season.



Schalke were considering taking him back to Germany in the summer but eventually, they decided against carrying out the operation to sign the 26-year-old.





According to German magazine SportBild, the Bundesliga giants realised that it would be too much of an expensive endeavour to bring Kolasinac back to Schalke this summer.







Apart from the transfer fee Arsenal would have demanded, Schalke were also not in a position to match the defender’s current wage package.



He is currently on a contract worth €6m per season and certainly would have had to agree to a pay cut if he moved to Schalke in the summer.





In the end, the potential deal to re-sign Kolasinac made little financial sense for Schalke, who also do not have the Champions League money to count on this season.

