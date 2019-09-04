Carlo Ancelotti Wants Napoli Star Wrapping In Cotton Wool For Liverpool Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Napoli are trying to keep Lorenzo Insigne wrapped in cotton wool with a view to having him available for their Champions League clash against Liverpool.



Insigne has scored two goals and provided two assists in Napoli’s opening two Serie A games and has again established his importance in Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season.













However, the winger is struggling with an injury and has returned from Italy’s national team camp to recuperate under the watch of the club's doctors.



Napoli return to action after the international break with a home game against Sampdoria, but it has been claimed the Serie A giants are not looking at the game as a possible return for Insigne.





According to Italian daiily Il Mattino, Napoli want the winger to be fit and ready to feature in their Champions League clash against Liverpool at the San Paolo on 17th September.







Ancelotti has instructed his medical staff to make sure that the attacker is ready for that crucial Champions League group stage meeting.



The Napoli boss is ready to not rush Insigne back for the domestic clash if he can have him for the Liverpool game.





He is hopeful that he can have the winger in his squad when the European champions visit Naples later this month.



Liverpool have been linked with holding an interest in Insigne over the last 18 months.

