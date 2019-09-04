Doesn’t Feel As Good As Beating Rangers – Neil Lennon On Manager of the Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been named as Scottish Premiership's Manager of the Month, but he insists the accolade is not as big as winning against Rangers.



The Hoops have had a perfect start to their league season, winning all four of their games so far, and currently, sit on top of the table with twelve points.













Out of the four matches they have played, the fourth was against arch-rivals Rangers. The Scottish champions had failed to win against the Gers at Ibrox last season but made sure they took home the three points when they met on Sunday.



Having led the side to twelve points out of twelve, Celtic boss Lennon was named as the Manager of the Month on Tuesday. However, the Northern Irishman says it was a team effort and credited his players and backroom staff for the award.





Lennon also admitted that winning the accolade did not feel as good as their 2-0 victory over Steven Gerrard's Rangers last weekend, while stressing the need for Celtic to not get carried away with their perfect start.







“It doesn’t feel quite as good as Sunday”, Lennon told Celtic's official site.



“It was a team effort. The players have been magnificent.





"My backroom team should take a huge amount of credit. It’s been a superb effort in a very demanding month.



“It’s been a perfect start to the month. I couldn’t have asked for any more.



"We’ve played well, scored goals, the performances and quality has been excellent. It’s been a great start to the season but that’s all it is, a very good start.”



Celtic will take on Hamilton Academical in another away game at the SuperSeal stadium after the international break on 14th September and will be looking to continue their winning streak.

