Heady Times For Him – Neil Lennon Feels Celtic New Bhoy’s Excitement

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is delighted with the deadline day signing of left-back Greg Taylor and hopes to develop him as a player.



The Scottish champions made three signings on the final day of the summer transfer window on Monday and one among the three was Taylor, who joined the Bhoys from league rivals Kilmarnock.













Celtic lost first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney to Premier League club Arsenal last month and Taylor is one of the two new players Celtic have signed in an attempt to fill the void left by the 22-year-old's exit.



Hoops manager Lennon is pleased with the business the club did during the summer and feels signing Taylor, whose presence with the Scotland national team delights him, is just the cherry on top.





The 48-year-old believes Taylor has been one of the most consistent players in the league and is glad to have signed him, while also looking forward to developing him as a player.







“Greg’s the icing on the cake I’m very pleased to get a very consistent player at this level”, Lennon told a press conference after receiving the Premiership Manager of the Month award.



“He’s already an internationalist and I'm looking forward to him developing into an even better player than he already is.





“He’s not missed any football, he’s away for Scotland and will hopefully play with his country and that’s always a great privilege for any player.



"You could see how much it meant for him to sign. Now he’s away with his former manager so there’s a familiarity there for him as well.



“I think these are heady times for him and he’s very excited about what lies in store.



"In terms of what he’s already achieved here, over the last couple of seasons he’s been one of the most consistent players in the country and we’re delighted to get him on board.”



Taylor, 21, scored once and provided ten assists from 131 appearances for Kilmarnock since making his debut for them in 2016.

