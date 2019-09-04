He’s A Warrior – Arsenal Legend Super Impressed With Gunner’s Display Against Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Robert Pires has termed Gunners midfielder Matteo Guendouzi a 'warrior' after the Frenchman's impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur.



North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham faced off at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday and shared the spoils after the game ended in a 2-2 draw, with goals from Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang.













While Arsenal's attackers made sure they earned a point from the game, it was Guendouzi's performance in the middle of the park that impressed a big chunk of the fans, including club legend Pires.



The 45-year-old reflected on the display Guendouzi put up against Spurs at the weekend and suggested that the youngster was instrumental in helping Unai Emery's side come back from going 2-0 down.





Pires lauded the 20-year-old for being consistent with his performances, while also heaping praise on the qualities he possesses, and went on to term him a 'warrior'.







“Matteo is a warrior”, Pires told The Athletic.



“He had a fantastic match. He’s a combative player and what I like about him is that he is consistent with that.





"He does his job, patrolling defensive midfield, winning the ball, tackling well, and then playing the ball quickly and simply.



"That’s why he is an important player for Unai and for Arsenal.



"I liked the reaction of the team to going 2-0 down, the manner of the response.”



Guendozui has been noticed by France boss Didier Deschamps, who has called him into his squad as a replacement for the injured Paul Pogba.

