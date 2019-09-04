XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/09/2019 - 10:15 BST

He’s A Warrior – Arsenal Legend Super Impressed With Gunner’s Display Against Spurs

 




Arsenal legend Robert Pires has termed Gunners midfielder Matteo Guendouzi a 'warrior' after the Frenchman's impressive display against Tottenham Hotspur.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham faced off at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday and shared the spoils after the game ended in a 2-2 draw, with goals from Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang.  


 



While Arsenal's attackers made sure they earned a point from the game, it was Guendouzi's performance in the middle of the park that impressed a big chunk of the fans, including club legend Pires.

The 45-year-old reflected on the display Guendouzi put up against Spurs at the weekend and suggested that the youngster was instrumental in helping Unai Emery's side come back from going 2-0 down.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Pires lauded the 20-year-old for being consistent with his performances, while also heaping praise on the qualities he possesses, and went on to term him a 'warrior'.



Matteo is a warrior”, Pires told The Athletic.

He had a fantastic match. He’s a combative player and what I like about him is that he is consistent with that.
 


"He does his job, patrolling defensive midfield, winning the ball, tackling well, and then playing the ball quickly and simply.

"That’s why he is an important player for Unai and for Arsenal.

"I liked the reaction of the team to going 2-0 down, the manner of the response.

Guendozui has been noticed by France boss Didier Deschamps, who has called him into his squad as a replacement for the injured Paul Pogba.   
 