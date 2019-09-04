Hoping To See Him Back In Training – Neil Lennon Provides Update On Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon is looking forward to the return of Hoops midfielder Tom Rogic from injury and hopes he will be back in training at the end of the international break.



Scottish champions Celtic have gone into the international break as the Premiership table-toppers, having won all four of their games so far, including the Glasgow derby against Rangers on Sunday.













While the two-week-long international break could be a cause for concern for club managers as players often get injured during the period, Bhoys boss Lennon appears to be relaxed.



Rather than being concerned about his players getting potentially injured, the 48-year-old is looking forward to the return of a few Celtic players who have been sidelined with injuries, including Australian midfielder Rogic, who is on his way back from an ankle ligament problem.





The 26-year-old is also set to tie the knot in Australia during the international break and Lennon is hoping to integrate him back into the team when returns.







“We have a two-week break", Lennon told Celtic's official site.



"You worry about the players being away but we have some good players to come back.





"Tom Rogic for example, we’re hoping to see him at the end of the two weeks and he’ll be back training and knocking on the door for a place.



"That’s another quality player we can add to what we already have.”



Rogic, who scored three times and provided five assists for Celtic in the Premiership last season, will be looking to hit the ground running when he rejoins rest of the Hoops squad.

