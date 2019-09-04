I Am Proud – Liverpool Star Delighted Former Club In Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool star Dejan Lovren has expressed his delight at seeing his former club Dinamo Zagreb involved in the group stage of the Champions League.



Dinamo Zagreb went through two qualifying rounds and beat Rosenborg over two legs of a playoff tie to reach the group stage of the Champions League this season.













They have been placed in Group C alongside Champions League contenders and Premier League champions Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk and Serie A outfit Atalanta.



Lovren, who won the Champions League with Liverpool last season, is excited to see his former side at the high table of European football and believes it proves that their recent success in Europe is not an accident.





He is expecting the Stadion Maksimir to be jam-packed for all the home games and believes the Champions League football is what every Dinamo Zagreb supporter deserves.









The defender told Sportske Novosti: “Yes, I immediately congratulated them. I am very happy. It is great to see my former club in the Champions League.



“They have taken a big step forward and have shown they have not made the Champions League in the last few years by accident and it was not by chance that they reached the quarter-final [last 16] of the Europa League.





“As a former Dinamo player, I am proud and wish them all the luck.



“I think the Maksimir will be packed for all the games and the people will enjoy them.



“That is what the fans at Dinamo deserve. It is great and that is how it should be.”



Dinamo will open their Champions League campaign with a home game against Atalanta on 18th September.

