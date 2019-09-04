XRegister
06 October 2018

04/09/2019 - 13:12 BST

I Like This Position – Liverpool Star Loving Role In Side

 




Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho has revealed that he enjoys playing as a number 6 as he gets to play an important role both in attack and defence.

Just two days after their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in 2018, Premier League giants Liverpool announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Monaco.  


 



Although his start at Anfield was not a one that he would have wished for, struggling to settle and adapt to English football, the 25-year-old persevered and went on to become an instrumental figure in Jurgen Klopp's side as they won in 2019 what they narrowly missed out on in the previous season – the Champions League.

While his initial performances cast a doubt over his ability to play in the Premier League, the second half of the 2018/19 campaign saw Fabinho make the Liverpool number 6 spot his, becoming the Reds' 'lighthouse' according to first-team coach Pep Lijnders.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Fabinho, who played 96 matches at right-back and 122 games as a defensive midfielder at Monaco, has admitted that he has always relished playing as a number 6 as he gets to play a part in the side's attack and defence. 



"I’ve always liked to play in this position", Fabinho told Liverpool's official site.

"You get to participate a lot in the game and have an important role in the creation of play. 
 


"On the defensive side of things, you have to be very alert to help the team.

"I try to remain calm with the ball at my feet, though not letting the calmness become slowness. I try to control the game."

Fabinho is currently on international duty with Brazil, who are set to face Colombia and Peru over the next seven days, and will be looking to impress for the Copa America champions.   
 