It Can Happen – 20-Year-Old Arsenal Star Believes He Can Be Amongst World’s Best

Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi believes he has it in him to become one of the best midfielders in the world if he continues to improve.



The 20-year-old Frenchman has emerged as a key player in Unai Emery’s team this season and has become a regular feature of the Arsenal midfielder.













His performance in the north London derby earned him high praise as Arsenal fought back from two goals down to earn a point against Tottenham at the Emirates on Sunday.



Guendouzi has conceded that he still has a lot to learn in the future, but feels if he continues on his current trajectory, he can become one of the best midfielders in the world.





The Frenchman has confidence in his ability to continue to improve and insisted that he has the determination to reach the top of the game.







The midfielder told French sports daily L’Equipe: “A year and a half ago I was still playing in Ligue 2 so yes, of course, I still have a lot to learn.



“If I continue like this, I hope to be one of the best midfielders in the world.





“I have the will to be one.



“I have confidence in my abilities.



“If I continue to work and believe in myself, I hope to become one.”



With Paul Pogba injured, Guendouzi has earned his first call up to the senior France squad.

