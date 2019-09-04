XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/09/2019 - 15:05 BST

Leeds United Attacker Picks Manchester United Star In Fantasy Team

 




Leeds United winger Pablo Hernandez has named former Valencia team-mate and Manchester United star Juan Mata in his fantasy six-a-side team.

Hernandez, who joined Leeds in 2017, has been one of the top performers for the side so far this season, bagging two goals and two assists from his six Championship appearances.  


 



With league football temporarily shutting down for two weeks and no international duty for Hernandez, the 34-year-old sat down to name his fantasy six-a-side team.

The Spaniard named current Leeds team-mate Ezgjan Alioski as the first player in his six-a-side and chose Manchester City attacker David Silva as the player who plays in his position, while Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi was also named in the team.
 

Embed from Getty Images


When asked to name a former team-mate for his six-a-side team, Hernandez named Manchester United number 8 Mata, who he played with during his days at La Liga club Valencia.



"Current team-mate [will be] Alioski", Hernandez told LUTV.

"[A former team-mate in the six-a-side team will be] Juan Mata.
 


"[It is] difficult to chose [a player who plays in my position]. David Silva!

"I don't know. Yes, [there are a few players who share my first name] but I don't remember now. Maybe Pablo Piatti, Argentina. I played with him in Valencia.

"[A player who I’ve played against to go into my six-a-side will be] Messi.

"[And a player who I grew watching will be] Michael Laudrup."

The 34-year-old, who is in the final year of his current contract with Leeds, will be looking to help the team earn promotion to the Premier League this season after narrowly missing out on it last term.   
 