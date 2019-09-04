Liverpool Played No Role In Influencing Star To Withdraw From National Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool played no role in Xherdan Shaqiri withdrawing from the Switzerland squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.



Shaqiri has withdrawn from the squad that will take on the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar, and the Swiss FA have officially stated that the player wants to concentrate on Liverpool for the moment.













The Swiss international has already attracted serious criticism for not making himself available for Switzerland with suggestions that he is unhappy at not being the national team captain.



He also will not be training with Liverpool during the international break as Jurgen Klopp has given the players who are not involved in national team duty the freedom to do what they want.





According to Swiss daily Blick, the Merseyside giants have played no role in Shaqiri’s decision to stay out of Switzerland squad in the current international break.







It seems the player has taken the decision unilaterally despite a lack of playing time at Anfield.



The winger could have had more minutes under his belt had he featured for Switzerland in their European Championship qualifiers.





It remains to be seen whether Shaqiri’s decision to stay at Liverpool plays any role in Klopp’s decision making when he next picks his team when Newcastle visit Anfield after the break.

