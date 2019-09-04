XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/09/2019 - 11:01 BST

Matteo Darmian Still On Inter Radar Despite Manchester United Exit

 




Former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian could again move in January with Inter still interested in the defender.

Darmian played very little football over the last two years and finally left Manchester United to join Parma on European transfer deadline day on a four-year contract.  


 



The Italian outfit paid a fee of around €4m to finally end the defender’s stay at Manchester United, where he spent four years.

Inter have long been interested in the full-back and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they could again make a move for him in January.
 

Embed from Getty Images


The Nerazzurri signed right-back Valentino Lazaro from Hertha Berlin the summer, but their interest in Darmian has persisted.



If the Austrian struggles to adapt at the San Siro, Inter are plotting to make another move for the former Manchester United man in the winter window.

They are considering offering 20-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni to Parma on loan as part of the deal to potentially take Darmian to the San Siro in January.
 


But it remains to be seen whether Parma would be willing to let a player go just a few months after signing him from Manchester United.   
 