Neil Lennon Rates Him – St Johnstone Boss Pleased With Loan Capture of Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright insists that Celtic manager Neil Lennon rates Anthony Ralston highly, but feels that the youngster needs more game time, which he will get at McDiarmid Park.



The 20-year-old was snapped up by Wright before the transfer window slammed shut, joining the Saints on a season-long loan deal.













Ralston will be looking to clock up valuable game time at St Johnstone, with Celtic wishing to see him play on a week by week basis under Wright.



He has significant experience gained at Celtic and featured for the Bhoys as recently as last week in the Europa League against AIK Stockholm.





However, Ralston is not an integral part of Lennon's plans at present and as a result has been allowed to go out on loan to earn more first-team experience.







Stressing the qualities that the Scotland Under-21 international will bring to the team, Wright added that the stint will benefit the player on a long-term basis and St Johnstone in short-term basis.



"I'm delighted to have Anthony in and it's a deal that's been agreed since last week", Wright told his club's official site.





"Celtic needed Anthony for their Europa League match with AIK last week and for the game at the weekend but we were able to get the deal done today and I think it's a good piece of business for us.



"Anthony has played in big games for Celtic including in the Champions League and he'll add quality to the squad."



Wright also stressed that Lennon is a big fan of Ralston, but understands he needs game time.



"Neil Lennon rates him very highly but he needs games and experience which he'll get here.



"Hopefully he does well and I'm sure it'll be a huge benefit to him long-term and for us short-term."



Ralston signed a long-term contract with the Hoops in December and is set to be a Celtic player until at least May 2022.

