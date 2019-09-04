XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/09/2019 - 20:10 BST

Neil Lennon Told Me This On Phone – Celtic New Bhoy

 




Celtic new Bhoy Jeremie Frimpong has revealed what Hoops boss Neil Lennon told him and vowed to do his best for the team.

The Scottish Premiership champions completed the signing of Dutch full-back Frimpong from Premier League side Manchester City on transfer deadline day.  


 



The full-back, who penned a four-year deal with the Celts on Monday and will link up with Neil Lennon's team this week, has set his eyes on playing as many games as possible and helping the team achieve their goals.

Celtic manager Lennon himself got in touch with the new summer arrival and welcomed him to the club that currently sit on top of the Scottish Premiership table.
 

Upon signing for the Bhoys, Frimpong revealed that Lennon got in touch with him over the phone and expressed his faith in him.



The manager phoned me today and told me that he believes in me and he thinks that what I can do will be good for the team”, Frimpong told the club's official site

That’s really good to hear, and I’m going to try my best to get in the squad and help them to win things.
 


My target is to get as many games as I can, to win everything for the team and I’ll give it my all.

Frimpong has made a total of 21 appearances for Celtic's Under-23s from which he has scored and assisted twice.   
 