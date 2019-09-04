Not Handled The Best Way – Bayern Munich Deal-maker On Chase For Chelsea Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has conceded that the club could have taken a different approach to their pursuit of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.



The 18-year-old had an agreement in place with Bayern Munich last winter and slapped in a transfer request to exit Chelsea during the January transfer window.













But Chelsea dug in their heels and managed to keep the young winger at Stamford Bridge, with many assuming that he would certainly go on to leave in the summer.



A serious knee injury for Hudson-Odoi towards the end of last season laid waste to Bayern Munich’s plans to sign the winger in the summer.





The German champions were open about getting their hands on the youngster and it annoyed Chelsea that Bayern Munich were talking about their interest in their player.







With Hudson-Odoi now likely to sign a new contract, Salihamidzic admitted that the club could have taken a more discreet approach towards their pursuit of the player.



“There were reasons why we pursued the transfer this way”, Salihamidzic told The Athletic.





“But I’m self-critical enough to admit that we could have handled it better.”



Hudson-Odoi is set to sign a lucrative long contract with Chelsea as he edges closer to full fitness, with new boss Frank Lampard trusting in the Blues' young talents.

