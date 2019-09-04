Pep Guardiola Decision Left Leroy Sane’s Entourage Furious Amid Bayern Munich Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leroy Sane’s entourage were left furious by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s decision to play him in the Community Shield amidst interest from Bayern Munich.



Sane was Bayern Munich’s top target all summer and despite difficulties in negotiations with the player’s representatives, the club were close to making a breakthrough.













Just ahead of the start of the season, the winger indicated that he would be willing to join the German champions and the Bavarians were prepared to hold talks with Manchester City to agree a fee.



But Sane was fielded against Liverpool in the Community Shield and he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which will keep him out for several months.





And according to The Athletic, Sane’s entourage were fuming at Guardiola’s decision to play him as his future at Manchester City was under the scanner.







Bayern Munich received indications that the Premier League champions would sell at the right price and were ready to land the final blow.



But with Sane getting injured, they had to change their transfer plans and they signed Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic on loans with options to buy.





However, the German winger remains very much on their radar and Bayern Munich are expected to make a fresh move for him in January.

