Rangers Really Missed Ryan Kent Against Celtic Feels Former Bhoy

Former Celtic attacker Kris Commons believes Rangers missed Ryan Kent in their match against the Hoops and is confident that the 22-year-old will be a difference-maker for the Gers this season.



Rangers confirmed the signing of Kent, who spent last season on loan at Ibrox, from Liverpool for a deal worth up to £7m on transfer deadline day.













The Light Blues were keen on taking the 22-year-old winger on loan again this season but had to push for a permanent deal after Liverpool made it clear that they would not send him away on another loan.



It was not until deadline day that Rangers finally managed to strike a deal with Liverpool for the player and also had to play fourteen matches without their primary summer target, which included their recent derby against Celtic.





The Gers were handed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of their Scottish Premiership rivals at Ibrox and Commons, who played for Celtic between 2011 and 2017, believes Steven Gerrard's side missed Kent in the game.







The 36-year-old feels that the left-winger will be a difference-maker for Rangers and will lead the side to victories.



"Ryan Kent will be the difference between Rangers winning and losing plenty of matches", Commons told BBC Sportsound.





"He was the difference in the previous Celtic encounter. He was a clear miss this time."



Kent scored and assisted six goals for Rangers in the league last year and also won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award for his performances.



The Englishman will be looking to pick up from where he left off at Ibrox last season.

