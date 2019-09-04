Rangers Star Chose Us Over Other Clubs – League One Club Boss Delights

Follow @insidefutbol





Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has revealed that the very fact that Rangers youngster Jake Hastie chose the Millers, in spite of interest from elsewhere, makes him happy.



Hastie secured a loan move to the English League One side before the window shut, joining Warne's men on a season-long loan deal, subject to international clearance.













The young winger moved to Rangers only this summer from Motherwell, being handed a four-year deal at Ibrox.



However, with Ryan Kent coming in, Hastie has been allowed to leave on loan in order to enjoy regular first-team action at a club outside Scotland.





Warne admits that Hastie had a lot of interest in his services and so is delighted that the young winger agreed to move to the New York Stadium.







The Rotherham manager also took time to thank Rangers for allowing the move to go through.



"We’re delighted to add Jake to the group and he will bring even more competition in attacking areas", Warne told his club's official site.





"The fact that he chose us despite other interest was particularly pleasing and he joins us with a real willingness to learn and improve, which is of course hugely important to me and my staff.



"I’d like to say a huge thanks to Rangers for their part in allowing him to join us and hopefully if he can come here and flourish it will be a move that is beneficial to all parties."



Hastie will be looking to kick on with his development at Rotherham, who hope to challenge for promotion this season, ahead of then returning to Ibrox.

