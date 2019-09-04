This Is What’s Driving Me At Rangers – Gers Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet James Maxwell has revealed that playing in front of the Gers faithful at Ibrox and competing for the title is what drives him to suceed.



With Ross McCrorie and Glenn Middleton transitioned from the Rangers youth team to the senior team, Gers talents see a pathway through to Steven Gerrard's squad.













One youngster who is held in high regard at the club is left-back Maxwell, who signed his second professional contract with the club this summer.



While the left-back is looking to make sure his development is complete, the 17-year-old himself is also eyeing making his debut soon.





And Maxwell has also revealed that the prospect of playing in front of more than 50,00 fans at Ibrox week in week out motivates him to be as successful as he can.







"Playing in front of 50,000 at Ibrox every week and competing for titles", Maxwell wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



"I would obviously like to break into the first team as quickly as I can.





"Making my first team debut is definitely one of my targets."



Maxwell, whose contract with Rangers lasts until 2021, is a natural left-back and has made two appearances for Rangers' reserve side in the Scottish Challenge Cup this season.

