This Is Why It’s Easier This Season – West Ham United Playmaker

West Ham winger Felipe Anderson believes that the Hammers had a strong base of players and built on it by adding quality signings over the Premier League summer transfer window, which means the process of forming a team is easier this term.



Premier League side West Ham began their campaign with a heavy 5-0 loss to defending champions Manchester City and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Brighton.













One point from possible six points was not the start they had wished for, but the Irons bounced back with two consecutive victories against Watford and Norwich City, respectively, and currently sit seventh in the league table, above Manchester United.



Although West Ham were handed a thumping defeat at Manchester City's hands, they were not disheartened and remained confident that results would come, according to Anderson, who arrived at the club last summer from Lazio.





The Brazilian believes that the Hammers are finding it easy to gel as a team due to the club adding quality players to the strong base of players they had, unlike last season when the side had many new faces in their ranks.







“Unfortunately, we didn’t start the season as we would have liked it, with that defeat at home, but we knew we were working well, we had an exceptional preparation, so we knew the results would come”, Anderson told West Ham's official site.



“And now we have showed our good side in these victories.





“We’re playing intelligently and keeping possession of the ball and that makes easier to create chances and to convert them of course.



“Our base of players is still the same, last season there were a lot of new faces, so it was harder to mould them into a unit but this season we already have that base, and the new players have quality so the process is easier.”



Anderson has two assists from five matches across all competitions for West Ham this season and will be looking to add more to his tally as the campaign progresses.

