This Is Why Ryan Kent’s Return Is Good News For Me – Rangers Talent

Rangers youngster James Maxwell insists Ryan Kent was one of the main players for the Gers last season and is delighted he will have the chance to defend against him in training.



After his successful loan stint at the club last season, Scottish Premiership club Rangers were interested in taking Liverpool winger Kent on another loan.













However, the Light Blues were forced to push for a permanent deal after the Reds made it clear that they were not interested in sending the 22-year-old away on a temporary basis again.



Rangers managed to get the transfer across the line on deadline day after agreeing a deal worth up to £7m with Liverpool.





Maxwell, who plays for Rangers' reserve side, is glad that Kent has returned to Ibrox on a permanent deal and believes he was one of Gers' key players last season, while he is also looking forward to learning to defend against a quality winger like him in training.







"It is great for the club he is back", Maxwell wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



"He was one of the main players last season.





"I can learn how to defend against someone of his quality on the wing."



Kent, who penned a four-year contract with Rangers this week, scored and assisted six goals for Rangers in the Premiership last term and will be looking to pick up right from where he left off.

