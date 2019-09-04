Tottenham Hotspur Keeping Close Eye On Target With January Thoughts

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur will continue to monitor the situation of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala with a view to a possible January swoop.



Dybala came close to agreeing a move to Tottenham on deadline day for Premier League clubs, but the deal turned out to be too complicated to get over the line in a short period of time.













The Argentine’s issue with his former agent and an agency in Malta has left his image rights in a legal wrangle, which denied him a move to the north London club.



According to football.london, Tottenham will continue to keep tabs on Dybala with a view to possibly rekindling their interest in him in January.





The north London club would also have more time to sort out his messy image rights issues, which jettisoned the deal in the summer.







A lot will depend on what amount of football the attacker will play at Juventus from now until the January transfer window and the other options he might have.



He remained an unused substituted and made a 14-minute cameo in Juventus’ opening two league games.





The forward is still recuperating from his extended summer where he was part of the Argentina squad for the Copa America and is still not fully fit.