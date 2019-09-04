Tottenham Hotspur Stance Made Barcelona Abandon Interest In Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur’s asking price for Lucas Moura ended Barcelona’s fleeting interest in landing the Brazilian this summer.



While Barcelona were trying to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, the Catalan giants were also identifying alternative targets for the position.













Lucas emerged as an option for Barcelona and the Tottenham winger was proposed to the Spanish champions during the summer transfer window.



But Barcelona decided against signing the Spurs winger despite eventually failing to take Neymar back to the Nou Camp.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants were put off by the price tag Tottenham slapped on the Brazilian in the summer.







Tottenham wanted a fee in excess of €50m before they would have considered selling the former PSG winger during the just concluded transfer window.



Barcelona were in no mood to pay such sums for an alternative target and decided to end any fleeting interest in Lucas.





The Brazilian played a massive role in getting Tottenham to the Champions League final while Harry Kane was out injured.



He still has close to five years left on his contract to run at Tottenham.

