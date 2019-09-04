Unai Emery Told Me I’d Be Key Player – 20-Year-Old Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has admitted that it feels good to become a key player in Unai Emery’s team this season.



The young French midfielder earned plaudits for his performance in the north London derby at the weekend when Arsenal fought back from two goals down to earn a point against Tottenham.













The Frenchman joined Arsenal in January last year and has gradually been emerging as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League over the last 12 months.



Guendouzi believes he has improved tactically working under Emery since last season and feels he has finally become a key player in the Arsenal squad this year.





The Frenchman revealed that Emery always had confidence in his abilities and he feels good that he is paying him back with his performances on the pitch.







Guendouzi told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Whether defensively or tactically, the coach wanted me to work on a lot of things.



“Tactically, I feel I have progressed a lot.





“I managed to make myself important for the team and it is really something that was important for me.



“The coach told me that this year I was going to be a key player.



“That is what I have managed to do now.”



Guendouzi has also earned a call up to the France squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers after Paul Pogba pulled out due to an injury.

