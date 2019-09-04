We’ve Got Recall Clause – Brighton Boss Backs Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is convinced that a loan move to Galatasaray makes sense for Florin Andone and is hopeful he will get Champions League minutes under his belt.



The Romanian international has moved to Turkey to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal, sealing the deal on the final day of the European transfer window.













The 26-year-old, who managed 30 appearances after joining in the summer of 2018 and has scored six goals in the process, faced the prospect of reduced playing time this term.



And now the striker has made the move to Turkey in search of first-team football, with his Seagulls manager saying that he hopes that the player will find regular football in Turkey, while noting that there is a recall clause in the agreement.





“We feel this loan to Galatasaray gives Florin the opportunity to go and play regularly, which he’s found difficult here", Potter told his club's official site.







“He also has the prospect of Champions League football.



"We wish Florin well for the season ahead, we have the option of a recall in January and we will closely monitor his progress.”





Andone caught the eye with Deportivo La Coruna, making 69 appearances and scoring 18 goals.



Since making his debut for Romania in 2015 Andone has been capped 21 times having scored a lone goal.

