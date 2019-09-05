Beginning of End of David Luiz’s Chelsea Spell Identified

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and David Luiz exchanged words following a pre-season win over Red Bull Salzburg in the summer, before he left the club for Arsenal.



Lampard denied any falling out with the Brazilian following his decision to sell the 32-year-old defender to Arsenal towards the end of the Premier League transfer window.













However, everything was not smooth sailing between the two during the summer and the Chelsea manager was not happy with Luiz’s performance during pre-season.



According to The Athletic, the situation came to a head following Chelsea’s 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg in a pre-season clash.





While Luiz was directly responsible for conceding one of the goals, Lampard was not happy that the defender was not carrying out his instructions on the pitch.







He was annoyed at Luiz’s penchant for playing long ball as he wanted Chelsea to play out from the back.



The two exchanged words after the game and it was the beginning of the end of the defender’s time at Chelsea.





Luiz was an unused substitute for Chelsea’s final pre-season friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach and he became worried about the amount of games he would have played under Lampard.



His agent explored the possibility of taking Luiz to Arsenal and the Gunners completed a deal to sign the defender from their London rivals.

