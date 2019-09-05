Bobby Duncan Not On High Basic Wage At Fiorentina After Liverpool Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan has joined Fiorentina this summer on a highly incentivised contract, with a modest basic salary.



The 18-year-old striker was involved in Liverpool’s pre-season tour but was unlikely to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first team this season.













His agent went to war with Liverpool towards the end of the transfer window and accused the club of trying to destroy the youngster’s career after the Reds rejected an offer from Fiorentina to sign him on loan with an option to buy.



The situation became untenable towards the end and Liverpool agreed to sell him to the Serie A giants for a permanent deal worth £1.8m and a 20 per cent sell-on clause.





However, Duncan is not on high wages at Fiorentina as, according to The Athletic, his contract is highly incentivised.







The teenage striker has signed a basic contract worth £200,000 per season, which could go up to £2m if he hits all his targets and becomes a major force in the team.



Duncan is likely to play in the youth team for the time being before trying to break into Fiorentina’s senior side.





He scored more than 30 goals for Liverpool’s youth sides last season but eventually left the Reds to pursue a clear path to first-team football.

