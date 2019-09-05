Chelsea Star Views Current Campaign As Once-In-Career Opportunity

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is determined to establish himself at Stamford Bridge and views the 2019/20 campaign as a once-in-a-career chance, it has been claimed.



This summer saw Premier League side Chelsea appoint club legend Frank Lampard as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri, who left the Blues for Juventus.













The former midfielder did not shy away from taking up the job, despite the club serving a transfer ban and star player Eden Hazard leaving, and has been prepared to give youngsters in the side opportunities.



Abraham spent the last three seasons on loan at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa, and scored a total of 60 goals. Despite impressing during his time in the Championship, Abraham has had to wait for his chance at Chelsea.





Despite Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi offering Lampard experienced options, the Chelsea manager is keen to give Abraham opportunities.







The young Englishman realises the chance and is looking to take advantage of what he believes to be a once-in-a-career opportunity, according to The Athletic.



Chelsea's transfer ban and the arrival of Lampard, who is not afraid to give youngsters a push, has worked in Abraham's favour so far.





Although he had a disappointing outing against Manchester United in Chelsea's season opener and was dropped to the bench in the second game, Abraham bounced back with two consecutive braces against Norwich City and Sheffield United.



The 21-year-old also got an assist to his name against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup last month.

