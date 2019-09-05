XRegister
05/09/2019 - 13:50 BST

Great To Be With Him – Chelsea Star Pleased To Link Up With Countryman After Loan Exit

 




Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is delighted to link up with Ghana team-mate Lumor at Real Mallorca and has vowed to give his all during his loan spell at the club.

The 25-year-old has joined La Liga club Real Mallorca on a season-long deal after extending his contract with Premier League side Chelsea until 2022.  


 



The Ghana international signed for Chelsea in 2015, but has struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge so far, leading him to spend time away on loan.

While Rahman's move to Mallorca will be his fourth loan spell since arriving at Chelsea and his first time in Spain as a player, the former Augsburg full-back is raring to help the team achieve their targets for the season.
 

Rahman will also link up fellow Ghana team-mate Lumor at the Palma-based club and is excited to start playing with him.



"I'm very happy to be here", Rahman told his new club's website.

"I'm ready to help the club reach their targets this season and will give my all for the team.
 


"It's great to be alongside Lumor here."

Real Mallorca, who currently sit 14th in La Liga, will take on Athletic Bilbao when league football returns to action following the international break and Rahman will be looking to play a part.   
 