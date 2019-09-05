I Like It Here – Everton Loanee Happy With Switch Away From Goodison

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton youngster Jonjoe Kenny has his eyes set on impressing during his one-year loan spell at German Bundesliga club Schalke.



Kenny, 22, completed a loan switch to Schalke earlier this summer and has started at right-back in each of their three league games so far.













The defender helped the Royal Blues keep their second clean sheet of the season against Hertha Berlin at the weekend and also scored his first goal for the club, helping the team to a 3-0 win.



The Liverpool-born youngster is already loving life in Germany and is happy that Schalke coach David Wagner has put his trust in him.





Kenny is now determined to make his mark at the Ruhr giants and feels his performance against Hertha Berlin helped his cause.







"I like it a lot here", Kenny was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.



"Our coach trusts me and tells me to go forward, that's up to me.





"I want to show people how good I am, and the game against Berlin felt really good."



Apart from being his first goal for Schalke, Kenny's goal against Hertha Berlin was his first-ever senior-team goal as well.

