I Spoke To This Celtic Star Before Move – New Bhoy

Celtic new Bhoy Lee O'Connor has revealed that he spoke to Hoops striker Jonathan Afolabi before completing his deadline day move to Paradise.



Scottish Premiership champions Celtic confirmed the deadline day signing of O'Connor from Premier League club Manchester United, with the centre-back penning a four-year deal.













The 19-year-old, who left the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad to complete his transfer on Monday, is friends with Celtic players Afolabi and Barry Coffey, and will now link up with them at Celtic Park.



Afolabi, another Hoops summer signing, is O'Connor's Republic of Ireland Under-21s team-mate, while 18-year-old Irishman Coffey maintains a good relationship with the 20-year-old defender, who is positive that their presence at the club will help him settle at Paradise.





Upon signing for Celtic, O'Connor revealed that getting in touch with Afolabi when the club first expressed their interest helped him decide to move to Celtic Park and now has his eyes set on making an impact.







“I spoke to Johnny and he told me how everyone made him feel welcome, how well he’s settled in and how much he likes it, so that really helped me too”, O'Connor told Celtic's official site.



“I’m good friends with Johnny and Barry, so it’ll definitely help me settle in.





“I just want to get started, work hard and give it my all, and hopefully the manager and all the staff will see why they’ve brought me here and I can make an impact.”



O'Connor joined Manchester United from Irish club Villa FC in 2016 and made a total of 84 appearances for the Red Devils' Under-18s, Under-23s and UEFA Under-19s sides.

