I Think So – Leeds United Star Confident He Can Play With Arsenal Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has opened up on the prospect of forming a partnership with summer arrival Eddie Nketiah.



Championship club Leeds have had a decent start to their 2019/20 campaign, winning five of their eight games across all competitions.













While being knocked out of the EFL Cup and losing their league match to Swansea was not ideal way for the Whites to go into the international break, the form of centre-forwards Bamford and Nketiah provides a reason to be positive for the fans.



The two strikers have scored seven goals between them, but played just 13 minutes together this season despite both being in fine form.





Bamford is open to the prospect of striking up a partnership with Nketiah, who is at the club on loan from Arsenal, and feels playing two strikers up front could benefit the side, especially when they face teams that have three centre-backs.









The former Chelsea man has revealed that he can see himself partnering with the 20-year-old, but put his trust in Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to do the best for the team.



"I think so [can imagine playing alongside Nketiah]", Bamford was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.





"Before he came here I think he has played across the whole front three so he's not just a striker.



"He can play no 7 or no 11 and you saw last year only briefly but me and Roofey [Kemar Roofe] sometimes played together – I know it was hard with both of us being injured but we played as a 9 and a 10 so you never know.



"The only time we have really played together was Brentford and Eddie came on and scored but with the whole game with there being three centre backs with one striker against three centre backs it was difficult.



"For our goal, having two strikers up there, it just automatically takes away the fact that they can't just focus on one of you and then obviously Eddie was free to score.



"I think it has its positives and in certain systems having two strikers works but we just believe in what the gaffer wants and what the gaffer wants we will do.



"We believe in everything he does."



Both Bamford and Nketiah will be looking to add more to their goal tally when they return to action after the international break next week.

