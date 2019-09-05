I Want Saturday Debut, I Come Alive In Box – Celtic Loanee Wants To Make Early Impact After Loan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic starlet Jack Aitchison is eyeing a Saturday debut for English League Two side Forest Green Rovers, after joining on loan, and has told the club's fans to expect a player who comes alive in the penalty area.



Mark Cooper's team secured the services of the young striker before the window slammed shut, bringing him in from Celtic Park on a season-long loan deal.













Aitchison is the youngest player to play and score for Celtic at just 16 years and 71 days, and will provide options for Forest Green as they look to enjoy a strong season in League Two.



The Celtic youngster is looking to make his Forest Green debut on Saturday against Cambridge United and has told the fans what they can expect from him.





Aitchison also admits he did his homework on Forest Green and feels the club's style of play will suit him.







“It feels good to get the deal done, hopefully I can get going on Saturday and help the team and hopefully get some goals”, Aitchison told his new club's official site.



“As a player I tend to make good movements in and around the box, which is where I come alive. I can add some goals and bring others into play around me.





“The style of play was a big reason why I came here. I’ve looked at some clips that I was sent and hopefully the style will suit me.



“I want to try to score some goals here, but most importantly it’s about the team and hopefully I can help us push as high up the league as possible.”



Forest Green have enjoyed a solid start in League Two and sit ninth in the league standings after six games.

