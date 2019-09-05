XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/09/2019 - 10:30 BST

I Want To Make Even More History For Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk

 




Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk knows he is now part of the Reds' history after winning the Champions League and is aiming to be remembered as a player who gave his all for the club.

Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur locked horns in what was the first all-English Champions League final in over a decade at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano last season.  


 



While the match did not entertain many neutral fans, goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi meant that the Reds faithful had reason to celebrate.

With the 2-0 win, Liverpool lifted the sixth Champions League trophy in their history, extending their lead as the English club with the most European trophies.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Van Dijk, who was a key player in the side's backline as they marched toward European glory, believes he is now part of the Merseyside-based club's history.



The Dutchman is now hopeful that he can help the team to make more history and wants to be remembered as a player who gave his all for the Reds.

I’m a part of a bit of history already with winning the Champions League and hopefully we can just keep making history”, Van Dijk told Premier League Productions in a recent interview.
 


I just want to be remembered as a fantastic player who gave everything for the team and enjoyed every bit of it.

Having won all of their four Premier League matches so far, Liverpool are hopeful that they can end their wait for the Premier League trophy this season.   
 