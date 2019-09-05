I Want To Make Even More History For Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk knows he is now part of the Reds' history after winning the Champions League and is aiming to be remembered as a player who gave his all for the club.



Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur locked horns in what was the first all-English Champions League final in over a decade at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano last season.













While the match did not entertain many neutral fans, goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi meant that the Reds faithful had reason to celebrate.



With the 2-0 win, Liverpool lifted the sixth Champions League trophy in their history, extending their lead as the English club with the most European trophies.





Van Dijk, who was a key player in the side's backline as they marched toward European glory, believes he is now part of the Merseyside-based club's history.







The Dutchman is now hopeful that he can help the team to make more history and wants to be remembered as a player who gave his all for the Reds.



“I’m a part of a bit of history already with winning the Champions League and hopefully we can just keep making history”, Van Dijk told Premier League Productions in a recent interview.





“I just want to be remembered as a fantastic player who gave everything for the team and enjoyed every bit of it.”



Having won all of their four Premier League matches so far, Liverpool are hopeful that they can end their wait for the Premier League trophy this season.

