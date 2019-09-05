If We Keep This In Our Mind We’ll Be Fine – Liverpool Star Tells Team-mates

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk believes the Reds' Champions League triumph last season will mean nothing this term and his team-mates must remember they are starting from scratch.



The Merseyside-based club put an end to their long trophy drought by lifting the Champions League last season and followed it up by beating Premier League rivals Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.













Van Dijk, who arrived at Anfield for a club-record fee in January 2018, was an instrumental figure in the Reds' 2018/19 season that saw them push for the league title and achieve European glory.



A week ago, in Monaco, the Dutchman was crowned as UEFA's Player of the Year – ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – as a testimony to his influential performances for club and country.





While Van Dijk remains a top candidate to win the Ballon d'Or, the former Southampton man believes he has a lot of room for improvement and has set his eyes on getting better.









The 28-year-old also feels that Liverpool's Champions League success is a thing of the past and now the Reds have to start again from the bottom in an attempt to push for glory.



“The only thing I want to do is focus and get better”, Van Dijk told Premier League Productions in an interview.





“There are still plenty of things to improve – with the team and with myself – and that’s the only thing I want to do.



“The main thing is to try to put in your head that we all start from the bottom.



"We won the Champions League last year obviously but it doesn’t count right now, we start from the bottom.



“That’s how it is because that’s the reality. If we all keep that in our minds then we should be fine.”



Liverpool currently sit on top of the Premier League table, having won all four of their matches, and will be looking to end the campaign in the same place.

