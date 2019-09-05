I’m Heading Into My Prime – Everton Star Looking For Improvement

XRegister
05/09/2019 - 19:38 BST

Everton centre-back Michael Keane is positive that he will improve as a player as he heads towards his prime, and believes he has the attitude to get better.

English defender Keane has been a key figure in Everton's backline since arriving at Goodison Park from Burnley in the summer of 2017 for a £30m fee.  


 



The 26-year-old helped the Toffees keep 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last term, while also chipping in a goal and two assists.

Keane, who has helped Everton keep two clean sheets this term, does not want people to think he is a one-season wonder and has set his eyes on improving as a player.
 

The Englishman, with his attitude and support from Everton boss Marco Silva, is confident that he will only get better as he is heading into his prime years.
 



It is important people aren’t thinking it [my form] was a one-season wonder”, Keane told Everton's official site.

You need to keep improving all the time.
 


I am reaching the age where I will be in my prime in the next two or three years.

I am only going to keep getting better, I think.

I have always had the right attitude, the desire to keep learning and working hard every day.

The manager [Silva] played a huge part when he came in.

But the biggest thing was myself, mentally, wanting to prove people wrong and show them how good I could be."

Keane is determined to play on a regular basis for England and knows he must impress for Everton to do so.

I want to play for England and to do that I have to put in top performances every week for Everton.

I feel really comfortable for club and country now, and whenever I step on the pitch, I know I am capable of performing really well.

I have to do that consistently and help my teams get good results.

Keane is currently part of Gareth Southgate's England national squad, who are scheduled to face Bulgaria and Kosovo in Euro 2020 qualifiers.   
 