XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/09/2019 - 10:13 BST

Interested Club Put In Groundwork To Sign Celtic Star But Then Ended Talks Without Reason

 




Ligue 1 giants Monaco backed out of negotiations to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard during the summer transfer window.

Celtic signed the young French hitman from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 on a loan deal and a year later they made the move permanent for a club-record €10m fee.  


 



Edouard has been one of the success stories at Celtic and has emerged as the club’s number one centre-forward over the last two seasons.

However, he came close to leaving Celtic in the summer as it has been claimed Monaco were seriously interested in taking him back to Ligue 1.
 

Embed from Getty Images


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Principality club stepped up talks with the striker to convince him to move to the Stade Louis II ahead of the new season.



In the middle of June, the talks intensified and Edouard was tempted by the prospect of moving to Monaco.

A contract in principle was agreed and the Ligue 1 giants were making rapid progress in negotiations to sign the Celtic striker in the summer.
 


But the Ligue 1 giants stopped all talks out of nowhere and backed out of the negotiations without providing an explanation.

Edouard’s camp kept waiting to hear from Monaco, but they never got back to the striker until the end of the transfer window.   
 