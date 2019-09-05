Interested Club Put In Groundwork To Sign Celtic Star But Then Ended Talks Without Reason

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 giants Monaco backed out of negotiations to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard during the summer transfer window.



Celtic signed the young French hitman from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 on a loan deal and a year later they made the move permanent for a club-record €10m fee.













Edouard has been one of the success stories at Celtic and has emerged as the club’s number one centre-forward over the last two seasons.



However, he came close to leaving Celtic in the summer as it has been claimed Monaco were seriously interested in taking him back to Ligue 1.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Principality club stepped up talks with the striker to convince him to move to the Stade Louis II ahead of the new season.







In the middle of June, the talks intensified and Edouard was tempted by the prospect of moving to Monaco.



A contract in principle was agreed and the Ligue 1 giants were making rapid progress in negotiations to sign the Celtic striker in the summer.





But the Ligue 1 giants stopped all talks out of nowhere and backed out of the negotiations without providing an explanation.



Edouard’s camp kept waiting to hear from Monaco, but they never got back to the striker until the end of the transfer window.

