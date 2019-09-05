It’s Been Great Summer For Me – Tottenham Hotspur Teen Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harvey White believes he has had a good summer, but is hungry to kick on, knowing every game in which his wears a white shirt is important.



Spurs are one of the biggest Premier League clubs to constantly bring up talents from their academy and have enjoyed the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Kyle Walkers-Peters and Oliver Skipp shining for the senior team.













The club continued the trend by handing 17-year-old midfielder White his senior team debut during their pre-season tour to Asia.



The Maidstone-born player, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, featured against the likes of Juventus, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Inter during the trip.





White is enjoying his football at the moment but has no plans to stop as he wants more and feels every game he plays for Tottenham's youth sides is important.







The 17-year-old is glad to have made his senior team debut for Spurs in the summer. However, he feels the need to keep pushing to make strides forward.



“It’s been a great summer for me, and I have to keep pushing on”, White told the club's official site.





“I’m enjoying my football at the moment, but I want more and will keep pushing myself for more.



"Every game is important.”



White has made three appearances for Tottenham Under-23s in the Premier League 2 and scored a goal in their 2-2 draw against Chelsea's youth side last week.

