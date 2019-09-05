Leeds United Confident Of New Contract For White Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed that the Whites are closing in on a new deal for midfielder Kalvin Phillips.



Phillips, who came through the Leeds academy before making his debut for the club in 2015, was an instrumental figure in the middle of the park for Marcelo Bielsa's side as they pushed for promotion to the Premier League last season.













The 23-year-old defensive midfielder's impressive 2018/19 campaign saw him attract interest from newly-promoted Premier League club Aston Villa, Wolves and Burnley. The Peacocks, who view the player as an integral part of the team, slapped a reported £30 million price tag on him and opened talks over a new contract.



The Yorkshire-based club, who rejected offers for Phillips, have been trying to convince him to pen a new contract at Elland Road this summer and are now close to agreeing a deal, according to managing director Kinnear.





Kinnear has revealed that Leeds are closing in on a deal for Phillips, who they see as integral to the club and their goals.









"He is at the heart of what we want to achieve", Kinnear told BBC Radio Leeds.



"I think we are very close."





Phillips has played in each of Leeds' six league games so far, helping the Whites enjoy a strong start to the new Championship campaign.

