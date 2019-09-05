Leeds United Will Do It – Experienced Manager Backs Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has backed Leeds United to win the Championship and also feels Liverpool will fail to stop Manchester City from winning the Premier League.



Championship club Leeds saw their unbeaten run in the league being brought to an end by Swansea City, who were given the lead by Wayne Routledge in the 90th minute, last Saturday.













With four wins, one loss and one draw, Marcelo Bielsa's side currently sit third in the league behind Swansea and Charlton Athletic.



While the Whites would have hoped to go into the international break as table toppers, ex-Boro boss Pulis feels they will have reason to celebrate when the season comes to a close next year.





The 61-year-old, who has managed clubs in the Championship and Premier League, has tipped Leeds emerge as the champions in the English second tier, while also predicting that Manchester City will be crowned English top flight champions for the third time in-a-row.







"I still can't look beyond Man City", Pulis told the Daily Telegraph when asked who he thinks will win the Premier League this season.



"I just think Liverpool will fall short again.





"Leeds will also do it this year."



Leeds will face Barnsley when they return to action after the international break next weekend and will be looking to getting back to winning ways.

