XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/09/2019 - 19:47 BST

Liverpool Star Picks Chelsea Man and Barcelona Star As Positional Inspirations

 




Liverpool star Fabinho has named Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Barcelona's Sergio Busquets as the best defensive midfielders in the world at present.

Premier League side Liverpool signed defensive midfielder Fabinho from Monaco last summer. Although his arrival was received with excitement by the Reds faithful, the Brazilian struggled to settle in during his first few months at Anfield.  


 



However, the second half of the season saw the 25-year-old rise in prominence, helping Liverpool win the Champions League and also push for the league title.

Establishing himself as the number six at one of the best clubs in the world was a more than enough reason for him to be named among one of the best defensive midfielders in the world by fans.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Fabinho, however, believes Chelsea star Kante and Barcelona midfield maestro Busquets are two of the best players in the position right now and revealed that he likes to admire the two players.
 



"There are two players that I really like watching play, Busquets and Kante", Fabinho told LFC TV when asked whom he tries to model his game as a defensive midfielder.

"They represent a mix of the qualities I admire. Busquets has the technical ability with the ball and Kante is about strength, energy and intensity.
 


"I believe they are the best players in this position today. I like to watch them play whenever possible and admire their quality."

Fabinho, along with Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino, is currently on international duty with Brazil, who will face Colombia and Peru over the next six days.   
 