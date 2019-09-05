Liverpool Star Picks Chelsea Man and Barcelona Star As Positional Inspirations

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool star Fabinho has named Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Barcelona's Sergio Busquets as the best defensive midfielders in the world at present.



Premier League side Liverpool signed defensive midfielder Fabinho from Monaco last summer. Although his arrival was received with excitement by the Reds faithful, the Brazilian struggled to settle in during his first few months at Anfield.













However, the second half of the season saw the 25-year-old rise in prominence, helping Liverpool win the Champions League and also push for the league title.



Establishing himself as the number six at one of the best clubs in the world was a more than enough reason for him to be named among one of the best defensive midfielders in the world by fans.





Fabinho, however, believes Chelsea star Kante and Barcelona midfield maestro Busquets are two of the best players in the position right now and revealed that he likes to admire the two players.









"There are two players that I really like watching play, Busquets and Kante", Fabinho told LFC TV when asked whom he tries to model his game as a defensive midfielder.



"They represent a mix of the qualities I admire. Busquets has the technical ability with the ball and Kante is about strength, energy and intensity.





"I believe they are the best players in this position today. I like to watch them play whenever possible and admire their quality."



Fabinho, along with Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino, is currently on international duty with Brazil, who will face Colombia and Peru over the next six days.

