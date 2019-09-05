XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/09/2019 - 20:24 BST

Manchester United Could Rekindle Interest In Target In January, Player May Be Open To Move

 




Mario Mandzukic is prepared to leave Juventus in the January transfer window, with Manchester United believed to be keeping tabs on him.

Mandzukic was offered to Manchester United in the summer, but the Premier League giants felt Juventus were asking for too much money for the veteran striker.  


 



The Croatian continued at Juventus beyond the end of the transfer window, but has been left out of their Champions League squad.

The 33-year-old is unhappy about his situation at Juventus and is now prepared to force his way out of the Italian champions in the January transfer window.
 

And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, the Premier League giants could again consider signing the striker a few months later as mid-season addition.
 



Following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United are short of depth in their attack and could be in the market for strikers in January.

Mandzukic could be more in favour of a move to England in January because of his situation at Juventus.
 


However, the striker is also waiting to see whether his former club Bayern Munich show an interest in him in the next few months.   
 